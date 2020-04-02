As the spread of COVID-19 pandemic becomes more of a reality in the Yankton community, people are seeking ways to avoid contact with the virus.
But city and county officials are reminding the public that they are learning how to deal with the virus right along with everyone else.
During the Yankton City Commission’s special meeting earlier this week, officials sought to dispel the rumor that they know more than what is released to the general public.
Commissioner Stephanie Moser said she’s received a number of inquiries from the public about additional information on the pandemic.
“People have assumed that I have known information before, maybe, the public,” Moser said.
City Manager Amy Leon said city officials are learning just as much as the public is on the progression of the pandemic.
“The city knows what is posted on the Department of Health website when it’s posted there,” Leon said. “The only time we would be made aware of something sooner is if the governor herself or someone from Emergency Management would present information to us.”
She added that information released to municipalities on the location of COVID-19 victims isn’t particularly specific.
“We know where those cases are and the number of cases,” she said. “All we have is county information. I can’t tell you where these people live, what their names are or where they may work. The Department of Health may or may not know that, I’m not sure, but we certainly do not.”
Leon said there’s only one way that city officials and the public alike may learn of someone having COVID-19.
“The only way we might have personal information is if we happen to know somebody personally who tests positive and that person, themselves, tells us,” she said.
Additionally, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations would not allow for COVID-19 patients to be revealed to the public by medical professionals or municipal officials.
In March, the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management also released a press release making a similar statement — that county officials aren’t given, nor are they authorized to release — the names of COVID-19 patients.
“These patients have the right to rest and recover in peace,” the press release said.
