Incidents
• A report was received at 6:37 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 11:57 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a firearm on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 11 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 27th St. Two vehicles were reportedly egged.
• A report was received at 11:07 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 7:47 a.m. Monday of the theft of a heater on Piper St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:49 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to road signs in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.