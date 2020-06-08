Yankton Food For Thought has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of June in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local non-profits.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities customers live and work. Yankton Food For Thought was selected as the June beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at Yankton. Yankton Food For Thought will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during June, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to raise funds in these trying times,” said Deb Overseth, Yankton Food For Thought coordinator. “We will continue to provide Sack Packs and the School Food Pantry for Yankton School District families at risk of hunger when school starts.”
Yankton Food For Thought is a non-profit based in Yankton. Yankton Food For Thought has been providing Sack Packs for almost 11 years and the School Food Pantry for over four years.
Learn more about Yankton Food For Thought by visiting our Facebook page or calling 605-653-0717.
For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.
