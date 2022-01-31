Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its next a Community Conversation on Friday, Feb. 4. The one-hour event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Horizons Health Care/Yankton Community Health Center, 920 Broadway Avenue, Suite 2, Yankton.
Horizon Health Care and United Way of Greater Yankton will share program information and tour both the Horizon, Yankton Community Health Center and United Way’s new Community Impact Center facilities, located at 920 Broadway Avenue. Community members and human service professionals are encouraged to join and learn more about this new community collaboration.
Presenters and tour guides are scheduled to include: Mary Honomichl, Horizon Health Care Courtney Simantel, Independent Living Choices; Sylvia Selgestad, LSS Center for Financial Resources; Jodi Boese, Rural Office of Community Services; and Lauren Hanson, United Way of Greater Yankton.
The goal of Spark is to connect community leaders and volunteers, while gaining knowledge and understanding of community needs. Community members gather on the first Friday of each month, to share information and look for opportunities to improve the community through collaboration.
