100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 3, 1920
• The women in several cities of the state did not intend that any woman should be deprived of the privilege of voting on account of the necessity of their looking after the children. Autos were sent out carrying beside the driver a volunteer nurse to look after the babies while the mother was taken to the polls to cast her vote.
• Yankton city cast a total of 1,787 votes in yesterday’s general election, of which about half were cast by women. Scattering reports from the various precinct of Yankton county indicated that the woman vote ran between 35 and 50% of the total vote cast in each precinct.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 3, 1945
• According to the Bon Homme county agent Ray McDaniel, there is no serious shortage of help for the job of getting the corn crop picked in the county. A three-day vacation at the Tyndall school enabled students from rural homes to help.
• A crowd of 125 or more attended a P.T.A. meeting held in the Turkey Valley school building last night, at which Mrs. Evelyn Lang delivered the principal address, telling of her experiences in the Santo Thomas detention camp in Manila where she and her husband spent 37 months.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 3, 1970
• South Dakotans are rushing to the polls today for the midterm election, with turnout expected to be about 230,000. The retirements of Republican Reps. Ben Reifel and E.Y. Berry assure the state of new representation. Gov. Frank Farrar is battling for re-election against Democratic challenger Richard Kneip, State Senator, in what most observers predict will be an extremely close election. Nationwide, both Democrats and Republicans seem likely to claim victory in a virtual standoff with 35 Senate seats and governorships up for grabs.
• About 30-40 hogs were killed last night at about 9:45 p.m. when a semi-trailer truck carrying 168 hogs overturned as it entered Yankton from the west on Highway 50.Investigating police and highway patrol units had unusual accident investigation duty as they had to chase down surviving animals to get them penned.
25 Years Ago
Friday, November 3, 1995
• The librarian at the Springfield State Prison is being laid off, but the prison library will remain open, state Corrections Secretary Jeff Bloomberg said Thursday. The librarian position is being cut as part of the effort to make state government more efficient, Bloomberg said.
• Pinky and Ralph and Itchy and Speedy are four of the newest members of Joanie Bowes’ sixth grade science classes at Stewart Elementary School. The four white rats joined the class courtesy of the American Dairy Council’s Great Grow-Along project. Each of two science classes has a pair of rats to study the effects of nutrition, especially milk, on the growth of the rats.
