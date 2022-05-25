South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,928. None of the new fatalities were reported in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 595 new infections, while active cases climbed to 1,470, the fifth straight week this number has risen.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations dropped by three to 30, with 22 new hospitalizations reported.
Locally, Yankton County saw 24 new cases this week, the biggest increase posted in a DOH report since Feb. 7, when reporting was done on a daily basis. There were eight new recoveries, with active cases rising to 45. Two new hospitalizations were also recorded. The county has been elevated to high community spread.
Other statistics posted Wednesday included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (2) — Yankton County, +2;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 12.9% (+2.5%);
• New Area Cases (52/net, +13 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +1; Charles Mix County, +12; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, -1; Hutchinson County, +4; Union County, +7; Yankton County, +24;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (121/+33) — Bon Homme County, 1 (0 change); Charles Mix County, 18 (+6); Clay County, 16 (+5); Douglas County, 0 (-1); Hutchinson County, 7 (+4); Turner County, 4 (-1); Union County, 30 (+4); Yankton County, 45 (+16);
• Area Community Spread — LOW: Douglas, Turner; MODERATE: Bon Homme; SUBSTANTIAL: Charles Mix, Clay; HIGH: Hutchinson, Union, Yankton
