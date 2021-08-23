VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota, in partnership with the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) and Vermillion NEXT, the young professionals network, is set to host this season’s final Thursdays on the Platz in an event titled “GatheRED” in downtown Vermillion at the City Hall parking lot Aug. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
GatheRED seeks to connect the USD and Vermillion communities in an evening of family-friendly fun and where red — the predominant color of USD, the Vermillion School District and the VCDC’s identity — is a uniting factor.
The evening will feature live music from USD’s pep band, the SOUND of USD, and local Blue Rune. There will be giveaways, face painting, games, Charlie Coyote, the USD Spirit Teams and more. Food provided by Heck’s Dakota Style BBQ, R Pizza, and Cow & Spoon will be available to purchase.
Fernson Brewing Company, out of Sioux Falls will sell a variety of draft beer, including the new red ale, Yipeeo! This new beer is a tribute to USD, created for Coyote fans.
