The Yankton County Highway Department has announced that 444th Avenue (Walshtown Road) will be closed between 299th Street and 300th Street for culvert replacement on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.
Also Monday, 444th Avenue will be closed between 304th Street and 306th Street for paving of the culverts that have already replaced.
These are complete closures on these days.
