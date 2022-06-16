LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the State Board of Health, is seeking members to serve on several professional health care boards. Professional boards are responsible for granting license privileges to health care providers. A full term of service is five years, and most terms will end on Nov. 30, 2027. Several vacancies are also available for partial terms.
The following health care boards are currently looking for applicants:
• Board of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses — Physician (2), Certified Nurse Midwife
• Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling — Alcohol and Drug Counselors with Mental Health Credential(2)
• Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art — Electrologist, Esthetician, Tanning Salon Owner, Cosmetologist, Public
• Board of Hearing Instruments Specialists — Hearing Instrument Specialist, Public
• Board of Medicine and Surgery — Physician
• Board of Medical Radiography — Medical Radiologist, Limited Medical Radiologist
• Board of Occupational Therapy — Occupational Therapist or OT Assistant
• Board of Psychology — Psychologists
Applications for board memberships can be requested in several ways:
• By mail: Nebraska DHHS, Division of Public Health, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026
• By email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov
• By phone at (402) 471-2948
Public member applicants must be at least 19 years of age, have been a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse, or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.
Board members receive per diem and are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Interviews will be held in Lincoln on Sept. 19. Applications must be received by Aug. 1, 2022.
Questions about the application process or for additional information should be addressed to Monica Gissler at Monica.Gissler@nebraska.gov.
