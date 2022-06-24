Pauline (Gross) Sumption, daughter of Gary and Paulette Gross of Yankton, was honored June 9 at a South Dakota Governmental Banquet in Huron with receiving the South Dakota Governmental Finance Officer of the Year for 2022 award.
Pauline is a 1990 Graduate of Yankton High School. She received her bachelor’s degree at Northern State University in Aberdeen in 1994, and two years ago received her master’s degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermilion.
Sumption is the City Finance Officer for Rapid City. She began her career as City Finance Officer for Sturgis in November 1999. In 2007, she was hired as Assistant Finance Officer of Rapid City and then began her career as Rapid City Finance Officer in July 2010.
In attendance at the banquet in her honor June 9 were her parents, Gary and Paulette Gross, and her fiancé’ Jamie Kelley.
