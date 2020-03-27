• A report was received at 3:20 p.m. Thursday of theft of a backpack on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:51 p.m. Thursday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:25 p.m. Friday of a fight on Capital St.
Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 1:13 am
