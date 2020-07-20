New Cases Of COVID-19 Keep Majestic Bluffs Under Lockdown

In this pandemic year, a Yankton nursing home strives to keep COVID-19 cases low while raising residents’ spirits.
Administrators completely locked down Majestic Bluffs on March 10 in the face of the arrival of COVID-19 to South Dakota, Tony Erickson, the vice president of Senior Services at Avera Sacred Heart, told the Press & Dakotan.
Erickson works with many of Avera’s regional long-term care facilities, confers with partner groups and directly oversees operations at Avera’s Majestic Bluffs nursing home, and assisted living apartments and townhomes.
“The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out with guidelines related to communal dining and group activities, which were stopped at that time,” Erickson said. “Precautions were put into place where, essentially … residents were staying in their rooms with minimal interaction for virtually two months.”
In May, the CDC released guidelines to the states’ departments of health that outlined steps for nursing homes to reopen, he said.
Key to getting on the path to reopening was a move by the state towards mass testing, which began in mid-March with the larger communities’ nursing homes, and then, week by week, worked its way down to the smaller communities.
“So we completed total mass testing, which was really the initial phase of any reopening of any long-term care facility in any fashion,” Erickson said. “Then they’re able to look at the guidelines as far as the phases of reopening, which I participated on the South Dakota task force within the South Dakota Department of Health and Social Services, in developing the phases of reopening.”
The driving force behind moving past Phase 1 is the number of new cases in the county, he said.
“If you’re having new cases over the course of a 14-day period, that facility really would stay in the initial phase, which is probably the most locked-down phase out of any of the three phases,” Erickson said. “Yankton County has had that spread. We had a good stretch in May, but then, all of a sudden, we had a blip over Memorial Day and then we started to see a bunch. That’s why, as a facility, we are staying in Phase 1.”
According to the South Dakota Re-Opening Checklist for Long-Term Care, other restrictions during Phase 1 include: limited communal dining of one person per table, 6-feet from anyone else and behind plastic partitions; only medically necessary trips; a 14-day quarantine of all new admissions; residents must wear masks outside their rooms; and anyone who is not essential staff is barred from entering the facility.
“If a facility can go 14 days without any new cases in their county, you can request that the state of South Dakota Department of Health move (you) to Phase 2,” Erickson said. “Its committee can either agree with your request or disagree and keep you in Phase 1.”
Yankton has not gone 14 days without a new case of COVID-19, and has registered 40 new cases since Memorial Day, so the nursing home has remained under the strictest of COVID precautions. The county recorded a new case in Monday’s daily update.
Still, staff have been doing their best to help decrease residents’ stress caused by isolation.
“We provide cable television to all the resident rooms, and we have one channel dedicated to broadcasting across all of the campus — whether it be nursing facilities, assisted living facilities — it’s a live video,” Erickson said. “We’ve done some facility-wide, creative things where the residents are outside their room door and somebody in the (wing) is actually calling bingo on that (wing).”
Via the campus channel, music and games inspired by “TV10” and “Jeopardy,” among others, have provided residents with activities inside and outside their rooms since the lockdown, he said.
“We do allow a couple of residents (at a time) in our gathering space,” Erickson added. “We’ll have a couple of residents that are practicing social distancing, but they are (also) playing ‘Name That Tune.’”
Residents have access to two iPads for virtual visits via FaceTime or Skype. Since virtual visits are not ideal for all residents, staff developed an in-person visit option for families that can travel to the facility.
“In the first part of June, we requested the ability to do outside, social-distancing, patio visits,” Erickson said. “Family members could come into the facility, be screened, go to our Town Center patio area, and we’ve created a couple of meeting places where we have a six-foot distance separated by a little bit of a fence. We can have up to two family members on one side and the resident on the other side.”
The visit would be monitored by staff and all present would be masked, but residents who are not deemed “end of life” have been able to enjoy actual visitors.
If staff notices a resident’s mental well-being decline, administrators can approve a compassionate-care visit from the family, but the individual’s mental condition must fit specific criteria.
“It’s not ideal,” Erickson said. “But, it’s going to be the new normal for us for quite a long time.”
