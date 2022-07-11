100 Years
Wednesday, July 12, 1922
• Tennis courts at the college are being scraped and put in shape for playing, members of the former city tennis association having made arrangements to play there.
• Further national prominence is given one of Yankton’s institutions, the Garden Terrace Theatre at the college, by the August number of the Delineator, which has an article written by Katherine Lord on the subject “How to Give an Open-Air Play” with one illustration which is from a photograph of the Shakespeare Playhouse Players of New York in the performance of “As You Like It,” which they gave in Yankton last summer.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 12, 1947
• Boy babies had a big edge over the girls in the report of births during June released in the vital statistic report from the office of the Yankton county clerk of courts. During June there were 32 boys and 20 girls whose births in Yankton County were reported to the clerk of courts.
• John Walloch of Seattle, a former resident of the Lesterville vicinity, is paying his first visit in 35 years to his friends and relatives in this vicinity.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 12, 1972
• July is Hot Dog Month, and Yankton’s own Cimpl Packing Co. is doing their part to further the frank on the domestic scene. From the Cimpl plant, 7-8,000 pounds of weiners come off the assembly line each day. At 10 weiners per pound, the local production is putting about 80,000 hot dogs into the American marketplace each day.
• Yankton County residents will be asked to assist in a fundraising effort on behalf of the 4-H Club Foundation of South Dakota, Inc. Robert Weverstad, representing the Yankton county Livestock Feeders Association, said that plans are going ahead in the county to raise money toward a statewide goal of $500,000 as a permanent endowment for the support of South Dakota 4-H activities.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 12, 1997
• Yankton police soon will be handing out some new mug shots — this time it’s photos of the good guys. The second edition of Yankton Police Department “Cop Cards” will hit the streets Aug. 1 with a collection of 41 new trading cards for every current member of the Yankton department.
• A senior year at Yankton High would be just fine, but one spent in Germany sounds even better to Nick Althoff. Althoff, who turns 18 in August and is headed for his senior year of high school, is leaving this month to live with a volunteer host family and attend school in Germany for one year. Althoff is a recipient of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program scholarship, which is administered by Youth for Understanding International Exchange.
