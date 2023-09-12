Yankton’s City Commission meeting Monday lasted nearly four hours, well past the Press & Dakotan’s print deadline.
There were several other points made during the economic development discussion. Here are some general highlights from that meeting:
• Commissioner Brian Hunhoff made three motions regarding economic development: to require land sales made by the city to be approved over a two-meeting period, to require the city to obtain appraisals for its land before selling it and to require the city to perform background checks on the buyer in any incentivized sales. All three motions failed;
• Commissioner Nathan Johnson said city officials received a correspondence from Lynn Peterson, market president of the Elkhorn Valley Bank, saying that if the commission approved any of Hunhoff’s motions regarding development, the bank would seriously consider not building its South Dakota headquarters in Yankton;
• Matt Evans, owner of Event Central, formerly Yankton Mall, said that the large retailers and national chains that many people want in their communities either can’t or won’t explain who they are and, without that level of privacy such projects, won’t come to Yankton;
• Ron Kraft of Yankton, a former Yankton Chamber of Commerce economic development executive, said that Yankton has done a good job with the section of land it bought from the state, adding that a private company would have put strip developments on Broadway and on 31st Street and the rest would probably still be undeveloped. He recommended caution, given Yankton’s track record, when it comes to changing the process;
• Dan Specht, a Yankton realtor, said that when he represented the buyer in the Frito Lay district warehouse project on Douglas Avenue near Chan Gurney Airport, the buyer insisted on confidentiality and would not tell Specht what company was being represented or what that company’s plans were;
• It was revealed that Menards did not pay for the land for its Yankton store and other local businesses were incented in the same way to come to Yankton;
• Commissioners heard a presentation of 2021 City of Yankton Comprehensive Annual Finance Reports (CAFR);
• Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, said that the goal of economic development is to create wealth in the community, not to make money off the land sale. Also, passing the land sale through Thrive saves the city money on the transaction, she said;
• City Attorney Ross Denherder said that South Dakota law allows for the creation of blind entities with no public paper trail identifying the owner of principals;
• Commissioner Mike Villanueva said that to avoid tipping their hand, many corporations use shell companies to make land purchases, naming the Walt Disney Company as an example;
• Johnson said that a key part of economic development involves developing trust between the parties;
• Commissioner Amy Miner pointed out that a governmental entity cannot arbitrarily choose who gets a background check but must act consistently across the board. Reasons for disqualification must be spelled out in advance or risk being sued;
• After the discussion returned to the question of the Paradigm project, Commissioner Jerry Webber said that, as an elected official and a business owner, what the community was putting owner Kyle Kenfield through was “awful” and “embarrassing,” that Yankton is better than this and that the community should put its money where its mouth is and be welcoming.
———
In other business:
• Hunhoff said that county employees seeking tuition reimbursement should have their names released to the public. The questions will be discussed at the Sept. 25 City Commission meeting;
• Mayor Stephanie Moser said a few words about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 22 years ago. She also read a proclamation in support of Direct Support Professionals week and Welcoming Week, which is being organized by Connecting Cultures. Rita Nelson of Yankton Thrive said that such events foster mutual understanding, promote education and awareness of cultures and build a stronger, more connected community in which all can thrive;
• Discussion between city staff and Stockwell Engineers continues regarding the installation of a custom-made, synthetic liner for Westside Park pond. The park’s 600-foot-deep artesian well seems to have 40 feet of detritus blocking it at the bottom. The well driller will attempt to clean out the debris and get the water flowing again. A pump may be needed;
• The city has received a grant from the Land Water Conservation Fund of the National Park Service for the resurfacing of the Westside Park tennis courts for pickleball;
• The commission held a budget hearing and then approved the city’s 2024 budget;
• The commission approved a new retail (on-off sale) malt beverage license for July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for Event Central;
• Commissioners heard a presentation of the 2021 City of Yankton Comprehensive Annual Finance Reports (CAFR) and accepted them;
• The commission approved a proposed increase in the Yankton firefighter per-call stipend to $30 per call and drill retroactive to Jan. 1.
