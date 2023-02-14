PIERRE — On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Department of Tourism honored tourism industry members and businesses from across South Dakota for their loyalty, commitment, and passion for the state’s tourism industry. Gov. Kristi Noem presented various awards to recipients from across South Dakota.

The Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award was presented to the community of Miller for going above and beyond to make in-state and out-of-state hunters feel welcomed. Miller hosted events and giveaways that entertained hunters, engaged business owners, and boosted the community’s economy.

