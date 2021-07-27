BROOKINGS — Milbank is set to host the third annual Energize! Conference — an opportunity for South Dakotans to hear about successful revitalizations, community projects and business opportunities happening in rural communities across the state.
Energize! 2021 will be held Aug. 11-12 and headlining this year’s event will be keynote speaker Amanda Brinkman from the television series, “Small Business Revolution.” Brinkman will join the conference for the first day and evening to engage with many community leaders and innovators.
Hosted by South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Community Vitality, the conference highlights rural innovation in a different rural community each year.
In addition to Brinkman, the conference includes 16 different breakout sessions at various downtown Milbank businesses. Participants can choose between four tracks for targeted information: Uptown Revitalization, Funding Community Projects, Community Engagement and Supporting Local Businesses. Rural community leaders will be talking about successes they have experienced in their small towns with ideas that can be replicated in other rural areas.
Registration (extension.sdstate.edu/event/energize) for the conference is due by July 30. For more information, contact Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist at 605-394-1722 or Peggy.Schlechter@sdstate.edu.
