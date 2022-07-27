City To Drivers: Unposted Areas Are 25 MPH
This mobile speed radar detector, located Wednesday on Mulberry Street near the Hillcrest Country Club, is one of the few indicators of the 25 mph speed limit that exists on many Yankton streets.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton drivers are being reminded that just because there isn’t a speed limit sign doesn’t mean the speed limit necessarily mimics surrounding roadways.

By state law (South Dakota Codfied Law 32-25-12), the speed limit on any street that doesn’t have a posted limit is 25 miles per hour (mph).

