City To Drivers: Unposted Areas Are 25 MPH

Yankton drivers are being reminded that just because there isn’t a speed limit sign doesn’t mean the speed limit necessarily mimics surrounding roadways.
By state law (South Dakota Codfied Law 32-25-12), the speed limit on any street that doesn’t have a posted limit is 25 miles per hour (mph).
A recent post on the Yankton Police Department (YPD) Facebook page reminding the public of this law listed examples such as 29th Street and Mulberry Street.
YPD chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan that the issue has been raised to the department recently.
“We have received more complaints from citizens living in these residential areas so we thought a good way to handle this is by making the public aware of the law,” he said.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan several factors are considered when coming up with a street’s speed limit.
“The main tool that is used is the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control (Devices),” she said. “Our engineers also take a look at development and new development in the area. … They also look at traffic counts and the number of accidents that occur in a certain area. There’s other things like school zones that play a factor into those, too.”
The amount and type of development along a roadway is a key factor that has affected road speeds in the past. In recent years, West City Limits Road and 31st Street/Peninah Street have seen reductions in their speed limits as more residential properties are developed in those areas.
Leon said that posting all neighborhood streets isn’t absolutely necessary due to the existing law.
“It’s difficult in a residential neighborhood to find the right places to post,” she said. “We would have to do a lot of postings, and that’s why communities go to the default.”
However, in Yankton, many side streets — even in residential neighborhoods — are 30 mph. Many comments on the YPD Facebook post expressed confusion, stating they had assumed that, since many other streets were 30 mph, unposted streets were also uniform.
In one example, Mulberry Street between E. 21st Street and Donohoe Boulevard is unposted, but some streets feeding into it — including E. 21st Street and E. 23rd Street — are posted at 30 mph. However, Douglas Ave., which parallels Mulberry Street through a similar neighborhood setup just a few blocks to the west is posted at 30 mph.
With many new residents being attracted to the area from out of state who may not be familiar with the state law, Leon said there are several opportunities for education to clear up the confusion.
“Based on the reaction the Facebook post is getting, that tells us they didn’t know and we should make people aware through media and the media opportunities our police department has,” she said. “Certain times of year are a good time to do that — start of school, start of summer. We’ll try to make an effort to communicate that with people and just remind people to slow down and look for posted speed limits, but if it’s not posted, assume that it’s 25.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.