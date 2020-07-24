The Yankton City Commission will discuss the procurement of funds from the CARES Act during its meeting Monday night.
During the regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., the commission will also consider a BIG Grant application for the Cedar St. bridge, discuss the School Resource Officer Agreement the city has with the Yankton School District, consider several plat reviews, hear a request regarding a special events parking ordinance for Yankton Ribfest and hear an orientation refresher talk regarding commission methods and proceedings.
The commission will also hold a work session at 6 p.m., at which time City Manager Amy Leon will discuss several items in regard to the 2021 budget being formulated.
The work session and meeting will be held at the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (RTEC). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted electronically and can be accessed on the City of Yankton’s YouTube Live channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live. Limited public access will also be available at the academy. If you would like to participate in the City Commission meeting, you can comment or ask questions utilizing the chat function on the YouTube Livestream, email commission@cityofyankton.org or call (605) 668-5251
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.