Murder Suspect
Defendant David Phillips Jr. is led upstairs Monday to Cedar County District Court for a pre-trial conference in Hartington, Nebraska. He faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in the March 1 shooting death of Israel Matos-Colon north of Hartington. Authorities characterize it as a workplace incident.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man charged with second-degree murder in Cedar County, Nebraska, has received an additional two months for his attorney to question prosecution witnesses.

David Phillips Jr., 21, of Kenner, La., has pleaded not guilty to the March 1 shooting death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Authorities characterize the events north of Hartington as a workplace incident.

