HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man charged with second-degree murder in Cedar County, Nebraska, has received an additional two months for his attorney to question prosecution witnesses.
David Phillips Jr., 21, of Kenner, La., has pleaded not guilty to the March 1 shooting death of Israel Matos-Colon, 31, of Fowlerville, Michigan. Authorities characterize the events north of Hartington as a workplace incident.
Phillips appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court. He faces one count each of the following charges:
• second-degree murder, a Class 1B felony, with a sentence ranging from 20 years to life in prison;
• use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 1C felony, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison;
• possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, with no minimum sentence and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Phillips was scheduled Monday for a pre-trial conference. Defense attorney Todd Lancaster, with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, had filed last week a motion for depositions.
A deposition consists of a face-to-face questioning of parties or witnesses to discover the facts of a case. In a criminal matter, the two parties are the prosecution and defense, and answers in a deposition can be used in court.
In moving for depositions, Lancaster in turn sought a continuance on the pre-trial conference.
“We would like to set it after the depositions,” he told the court. “Then, we’ll know where we’ll be going (with the proceedings) and the type of motions being filed.”
The state’s endorsed witness list consists of more than two dozen people. The witnesses include a forensic pathologist, Nebraska State Patrol investigators and troopers, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers, a sheriff and other individuals.
District Judge Bryan Meismer addressed Phillips, explaining his right to a speedy trial, which comes within six months after the filing of charges. However, continuances — such as the one requested by Lancaster — don’t count against the six-month period, the judge said.
“With a continuance, you’ve stopped the clock,” Meismer explained.
Phillips responded that he understood and supported the continuance even though it meant a longer process.
Meismer granted the request, with no objections from the prosecution on additional time for depositions.
Mariah Nickel spoke on behalf of the prosecution. She serves as Nebraska Assistant Attorney General and has been appointed Special Deputy Cedar County Attorney.
Other members of the prosecution are Corey O’Brien and Mary Marcum with the Nebraska AG’s office and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
During Monday’s hearing, Meismer spoke with the attorneys about whether a 45-day continuance would prove adequate. The parties also looked at the court calendar to determine Meismer’s availability and usual court days in Cedar County each month.
After further discussion, the parties went with a 60-day continuance to allow adequate time for the depositions.
The pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 23 in Cedar County District Court.
Lancaster has previously requested and received continuances because of the large volume of materials submitted so far during the discovery process. They include documents and/or items furnished May 8 to Lancaster.
The 81 listings — some containing multiple items — in the court documents include a wide variety of evidence. The initial entries include audio interviews with seven people, squad car footage, dispatch records and an interview with Phillips along with three videos of him at the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
In their search warrant, authorities said they were seeking computers and other digital devices, information and files.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted an investigation into the incident at the request of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
The state alleges that, on the morning of March 1, Phillips caused Matos-Colon’s death intentionally but without premeditation. The defendant is charged with knowingly and intentionally using a firearm to commit a felony — in this case, second-degree murder — which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
In addition, the state alleges Phillips possessed a stolen firearm that he should have known or had reasonable cause to believe was stolen with no intention of returning it to the owner.
According to court documents, the Cedar County sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 9 a.m. March 1 of a shooting near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road about one mile north of Hartington. The sheriff’s office responded and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A sheriff’s deputy took Phillips into custody with a 9-millimeter handgun and ammunition.
Witnesses at the scene attempted life-saving measures on Matos-Colon, the shooting victim. He was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead.
Three individuals claimed to have witnessed the shooting, according to court records.
One witness stated he saw Phillips fire the handgun at the victim from a distance of approximately seven feet and heard four shots and three ricochets. Shortly afterward, Phillips wandered around the scene and told others that Matos-Colon had said things about Phillips’ mother, according to the witness.
A second witness said he heard 6-10 gunshots and, while Matos-Colon was receiving life-saving measures, Phillips was apologizing to him.
A third witness said he heard Phillips ask bystanders if they were going to give him a ride or call the police.
Police retrieved six spent 9mm bullet casings and one live 9mm cartridge at the scene, as well as three bullet strikes. A Glock model G19 Gen5 9-mm handgun was retrieved from Phillips’ left pant leg and seized at the scene.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office later received confirmation the weapon had been reported stolen in Louisiana, according to court records.
Phillips remains in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington on a bond of $10 million at 10%, meaning he must post $1 million for his release.
If he posts bond, he would be required to pay the entire $10 million if he fails to make court appearances or violates bond conditions.
Lancaster previously indicated to the Press & Dakotan he could make motions on two particular issues at future court proceedings.
“Decisions on bond reduction request or venue change request are decisions that will be addressed one way or the other in the District Court,” he said.
Lancaster could not be immediately reached Monday on whether he has made any further decisions on the bond reduction request or change of venue, along with how he anticipates the deposition process will proceed.
