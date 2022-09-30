Reminder: Burn Ban Remains In Effect For Yankton County

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents that a ban on open burning remains in effect in Yankton County. Conditions remain critical in the area.
Much of the area is rated in the Very High fire danger category for Friday, with warm temperatures, low relative humidity and wind gusts expected to be between 20-30 miles per hour.
