100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 25, 1922
• Little activity except that incident to the removal of material and equipment to higher ground in anticipation of high water when the river breaks up was noted at the Meridian Highway bridge site during the past week.
• Orders for a total of 2,000 White Wyandotte eggs for hatching have been received and filled during the past two weeks by F.B. Jacob, one of the leading poultry fanciers of Yankton County, and they are still coming in. The eggs have been shipped to all parts of South Dakota.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 25, 1947
• A good neighbor deed was performed by a corps of Moose Lodge members here over the weekend when they gathered at the ruins of the Frank Duffy home on lower Broadway to help clear the rubble left by a devastating fire recently. Between 25 and 30 men worked two days with the help of a crane and scoop belonging to Selmar Christensen, and managed to get most of the wreckage cleared away.
• A concentrated effort is being made by local officers this week to line up the minimum quota of enlisted men for Yankton’s new unit in the South Dakota national guard, which is scheduled for activation here Thursday, March 6, and Mayor Carl Wallbaum is cooperating in the move by proclaiming the week from February 24 to March 1 as local recruiting week for the national guard.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 25, 1972
• A modern, in-plant printing shop has been established by Sacred Heart Convent to produce printed material needed by the convent and its affiliated institutions, Mount Marty College and Sacred Heart Hospital. Location of the shop is in the large room of the convent lower floor, formerly used as a dining room and then as a recreation room prior to the new convent addition.
• Lincoln School fifth graders made pancakes for breakfast Tuesday morning as part of a math assignment. The recipes, all in fractions, were distributed to students by their teacher, Eleanor Evans.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 25, 1997
• The University of South Dakota men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams frosted the Red and White cake Monday afternoon on the excellent new Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track at the DakotaDome to climax an intoxicating weekend of athletic success for the Coyotes. Both teams won North Central Conference championships in impressive performances.
• Yankton city staff will be drafting resolutions to increase two city utility rates. At their meeting Monday night, Yankton City Commissioners requested the formation of two resolutions to increase city water and waste water rates. The city’s water rate has not increased since 1986, and the waste water rate has not been increased since 1992.
