100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 20, 1920
• Six wagonloads of hogs were on one load of the ferry boat from Nebraska this morning. Traffic on that side is picking up with improving roads.
• The first presentation of Stop Thief, the high school senior play, was at the high school auditorium last evening, before a good crowd who like it.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 20, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 20, 1970
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Tuesday that a pickup owned by Olaf Mathisen, Yankton, rolled into the Missouri River about 400 feet downstream from the boat ramp on the South Dakota side while Mathisen was fishing on the bank. The pickup went into the channel, which is 15-20 feet deep at that point, and was carried downstream. The Corps searched until early Tuesday afternoon and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• A former faculty member of Mount Marty College is returning from Rome to Yankton to deliver the address at the 34th annual commencement exercises Sunday, May 24. The Rev. Richard Mahowald, currently director of the graduate house of studies of North American College in Rome, will address 109 graduating seniors in Marian Auditorium.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 20, 1995
• Cedar County could lose $4.2 million in farm deficiency payments over seven years under federal cuts nearing congressional approval, U.S. Rep. Doug Bereuter (R-Neb.) said Friday.
• Yankton coach Jim Miner is among four veterans of the prep coaching wars who will be inducted into the South Dakota High School Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this summer.
