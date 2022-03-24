Red Flag Warning Issued For Yankton Area

The Yankton area is under a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger Friday afternoon and evening.
According to the National Weather Service, warming conditions, combined with very low humidity and sustained winds 25-35 mph — with gusts 45-55 mph — in the afternoon and evening hours, will create dangerous conditions for fires.
The Red Flag Warning covers all counties in the area.
No open burning will be allowed in Yankton County Friday.
