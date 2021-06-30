100 Years Ago
Friday, July 1, 1921
• A survey has been made and plans have nearly been completed by City Engineer C.H. Conrick for the District Number 3 sanitary trunk sewer, which is so badly needed by all those residents living north of the Marne Creek. Completion of this trunk sewer, and of the proposed laterals connecting with it, will permit rapid development of that section of the city.
• Ellery H. Dunn, assistant postmaster, was today celebrating the anniversary of 23 years continuous service for Uncle Sam. He celebrated by working as usual.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 1, 1946
• One person was injured severely, three others received slight injuries and five cattle were lost when two trucks collided at an intersection nine and a half miles east of Yankton on Highway 50 near the Henry Ulrich farm Saturday afternoon at about 4:15 o’clock, it was reported by Jeff Scott, state motor patrolman.
• It promises to be a quiet Fourth of July for the city of Yankton, but local citizens are invited to go out to the state hospital for an afternoon program there and also to join with Hartington, Scotland and Vermillion residents in holiday observances planned by these neighboring communities.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 1, 1971
• Yankton Antique Auto Association was host to 60 persons participating in fun and business activities over the weekend. Some 32 cars gathered at Ellis Corner on Highway 50 Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and were escorted into town by the police department and Mayor Wes Novotny.
• The Gavins Point Dam project will be closed entirely for discharge of fireworks, because federal and state regulations prohibit the sale or discharge of fireworks on federal property or in recreation areas, according to Harold D. Green, acting area engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 1, 1996
• The newest resident of Scotland is happy to be here although his hand is a little sore. Dr. John Brady, who met about 320 Scotland area residents at an open house in his honor Sunday, is the new family practitioner at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital.
• Parents in Touch, a support group for parents of children with Attention Deficit Disorder, hosted games on Saturday to raise awareness and money to help educate the public about ADD. Pony rides, a dunk tank, root beer floats and more were available at the north side of Save U More.
