2 Killed When Car Collides With Train In Brookings County

ELKTON — Two people died Friday night in a car versus train collision in Elkton in Brookings County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2011 Kia Sorrento was traveling southbound on S.D. Highway 13 and, for an unknown reason, the Sorrento crashed through the warning arm of the train crossing and struck the train that was crossing S.D 13 at 7:06 p.m. The Sorrento caught fire and the two occupants were trapped inside. It is currently not known which occupant in the Sorrento was the driver and which was the passenger.
