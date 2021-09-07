County Chooses To Conditionally Hike Load Limit On Fleeg’s Bridge

The four county bridges over the James River have long been a discussion point about the deterioration of transportation infrastructure.
And yet, the Old Highway 50 bridge — Fleeg’s Bridge east of Yankton — is going to be allowed to pull more weight again, albeit with a familiar restriction attached.
Citing the bridge’s largely acceptable state and the fact that it will take some time for it to be eligible for a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG), the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to raise the load limits for trucks on the bridge with the caveat that it only handle one truck at a time.
The new posting would be 24 tons for a single and 40 tons for a combination. Signage and flashing lights will be posted, at which time the new weight and truck limits will go into effect.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said it could take some time to get the new signage.
“The signs, sometimes you can get them in a week and a half, sometimes it’s three weeks,” he said. “We’ll tell them to put a rush on it and get it as soon as we can.”
Commissioner Joseph Healy pointed out to the commission that the bridge, as it stands, doesn’t qualify for BIG funding.
“It’s in too good of shape,” he said. “We may be running under this for five years or 10 years. We don’t know.”
He said that any trouble areas that may come up in the future could be spotted earlier than most bridges due to its inspection schedule.
“This has annual inspections on it,” Healy said. “Clark (Engineering) currently is not watching any problem areas on the bridge. The only real issue is scour, and that has nothing to do with the bridge.”
Healy said the county could reevaluate the load limits quickly if some new issue were to be spotted on the bridge. He also said that the bridge previously had a one-truck rating in 2012.
Sedlacek also pointed out that replacing problem bridges in the county that are in worse shape would also make it more difficult to prioritize a Fleeg’s Bridge replacement.
“We’re going to apply for a replacement for Stone Church (Bridge) this coming January,” he said. “If we get awarded that — that’s $3.5 million we’re going after — we will not be able to apply again for another three years for a BIG replacement like that because you can only expend $4 million in three years. The soonest we could apply again would be 2027.”
Commission chairperson Cheri Loest said she agreed with the assessment.
“This bridge could be sitting idle for 10 or 15 years,” she said. “We have to be realistic. If they were talking about replacing the bridge 10 years ago and it’s not even number one on our list, reasonably 10 years is probably when that bridge may come up because another bridge may come up. … I do think it’s wise to use that bridge as much as we can.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Held a discussion on the proposed medical marijuana licensing ordinance;
• Approved two conditional-use permits;
• Approved the provisional budget;
• Appointed Cody Mangold the full-time Veteran’s Service Officer and swore in Jessica Atkinson as the Director of Equalization.
