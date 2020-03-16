Area Nebraska Schools Adjust For COVID-19

Based on COVID-19 considerations, a number of northeast Nebraska schools have canceled classes for up to a month.
In addition, a 16-year-old boy from Crofton, who had been treated in the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) biocontainment unit, was discharged Monday after three negative tests for COVID-19.
In a message to school administrators, Roger Wiese of the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) recommended a two-week closure with a limitation of gatherings and groups.
“The incubation period for COVID-19 is 2-14 days. For this reason, a minimum of two weeks closed would be necessary to disrupt the incubation and shedding cycle,” he said. “However, schools should be prepared for a possible extension of this adjournment for a longer period of time if circumstances should warrant.”
The area school administrators made the closure announcements Monday. They cited the direction from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state and regional officials.
In Dixon County, Ponca had called off classes and school-related activities for four weeks. The schools will close Wednesday (March 18) and re-open Monday, April 13. All school and school-related activities will be canceled during this time.
In Knox County, Crofton Public and St. Rose, Bloomfield, Creighton Public and St. Ludger, Verdigre, Niobrara and Santee schools are closed for two weeks and will re-open March 31.
In Cedar County, the Hartington-Newcastle public schools and the Cedar County Catholic Schools are also closed for the two-week period. Cedar Catholic Junior/Senior High School and Holy Trinity Elementary, both located in Hartington, are covered by the decision, as are West Catholic elementary school in Fordyce and East Catholic elementary school in Bow Valley.
In addition, the Cedar County Catholic Schools Gala has been moved to May 16, according to Principal Christopher Uttecht. The gala is a major fundraiser for the Catholic school system.
Also in Cedar County, the Wynot Public Schools are closed this week, according to the school website.
All Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) activity practices are suspended until March 30, and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
———
The following is a round-up of additional information collected from a sampling of the school websites.
• BLOOMFIELD: The schools will be closed for a minimum of two weeks, according to Superintendent Shane Alexander.
“Grades 7-12 will follow e-learning via Zoom and will follow our regular schedule. Please check back for more information,” he said.
The weight room is closed to the public until further notice. Memberships will be extended for the period of the closure.
All golf and track practices have been cancelled until April 2. All competitions are canceled until April 2, with school officials checking to see if the events will be rescheduled.
The Prom Grand March and parents’ photos will not be held. The Grand March will be livestreamed on striv.tv, and photographer Cory Loomis will put the student photos on the school website.
• CROFTON: The Crofton school district chose the two-week recommendation.
“We will be finalizing a plan for education moving forward and will provide information this week,” the district said on its website.
• PONCA: Superintendent Jody Phillips said the school will be in session today (Tuesday) for families to make final arrangements before the school closes.
“We will be in session … to allow parents time to make plans for the next four weeks,” he said in a message to the district. “The schools will also work with students … to gather all personal belongings and educational materials to bring home.”
As of Monday, there were no known community-spread cases in the Ponca area, Phillips said.
“We have been given guidance that it is safe to be in session (today), but should dismiss school by Friday,” he wrote. “The decision to re-open school will be evaluated every two weeks. The decision to re-open will be based on input from the Public Health Departments and the Nebraska Department of Education.”
The district is determining methods for continuing student learning while the school is closed, Phillips said.
“We will be communicating a plan for the delivery of instruction and educationally-related activities for students in the very near future,” he added.
During this time, the school building will not be accessible to students, parents and/or community members, Phillips said. Gyms, classrooms, weight room and other areas of the buildings will not be open. District staff will be on duty (to be determined) during the closure to assist with instructional delivery and basic/essential operations of the district.
“We know this will cause major inconvenience to our students, families and community members,” he added.
All state testing for the 2019-2020 school year has been canceled, Phillips said.
“We do not expect that the closure will extend the school year longer than the month of May,” he said, noting the last student day was expected to be approved at Monday night’s board meeting.
“On behalf of public health, we ask that you keep social gatherings to a minimum,” he said. “Also during this time, please practice social distancing and limit your time in groups or public places. This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelming our health system.”
• SANTEE: School activities and events are canceled during the closure. School officials will work with local and state officials and will maintain open communication lines with tribal entities, according to the school website.
During the closure, food service will be maintained. Students/families can pick up bagged lunches from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday at the Community Center lot and the swimming pool lot. Each lunch will include the next day’s breakfast, and Thursday’s lunch will include breakfast and lunch for Friday.
The bags will be distributed as a “grab and go” food service, according to Superintendent Justin Hayes. Meals will not be provided in an open fashion in order to limit large gatherings of individuals and in the interest of student and staff safety,
The Santee Community Schools (SCS) has printed packets to provide home learning for K-12 students. Packets can be picked up at the student’s school. The packets will also be available on the Santee Community Schools website.
Certified teachers will be available to answer questions via email for students and families, Hayes said. Because of the possible email volume, the district will attempt to respond within three business days.
General questions can be emailed to Hayes at jhayes@santeeschools.org.
“It is times like these that our community values are visible and we need to rely on each other,” Hayes said. “Help your neighbor, lend a hand, provide and spread positivity. Together, we will get through this time and be stronger because of it!”
• VERDIGRE: The school website, verdigrepublicschool.org, now has a section with information for parents and students. This will be updated as more is known.
The K-12 Music Concert (March 19) is canceled. There is no decision yet on prom.
• WYNOT: The Wynot school will remained closed through Friday, with the district planning to resume classes on March 24. Students and staff will utilize VHS during this period.
The Wynot schools had already been monitoring for COVID-19 after a Crofton student became ill with the coronavirus during the Nebraska state girls basketball tournament in Lincoln. The 16-year-old boy may have been in contact with Hartington-Newcastle, Cedar Catholic and Wynot fans, as well as Crofton.
“This (week-long closure) is to allow individuals to continue to self-monitor for the full 14 days past state basketball where the potential exposure to (COVID-19) occurred,” the district’s message said.
“We understand this decision places hardships on families, but it is truly to keep everyone as healthy as possible and not take steps backwards.”
———
For more information from the North Central Health Department, visit online at www.ncdhd.ne.gov.
For more information on a particular school district, visit its website or contact school officials.
For statewide information, visit the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Health websites.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.