An earthquake with moderate magnitude 3.7 was felt Friday in areas west of Yankton, including Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred around 10:25 a.m. CDT along the South Dakota-Nebraska border, the USGS said. The earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of about five kilometers (3.1 miles).
The earthquake’s epicenter was originally pinpointed 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) northeast of Anoka in Boyd County in north-central Nebraska. The site was also described as 38 miles northeast of O’Neill, Nebraska.
The Volcano Discovery website reported updated information later in the day.
Its monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which listed the quake at magnitude 4.2 as well.
Later reports indicated the epicenter may have been located in south-central South Dakota, either southern Gregory County or southern Charles Mix County.
Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.
Weak shaking might have been felt in Butte, Nebraska, located nine miles from the epicenter, and Lake Andes 14 miles away.
Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Springfield, located 44 miles from the epicenter, and Mitchell 60 miles away.
Friday’s earthquake occurred in a sparsely populated region, with Sioux Falls and Sioux City experiencing weak shaking (magnitude of 3.0), according to the USGS.
In terms of intensity, the USGS reported Friday’s quake would generally create vibrations that feel like a passing truck. Hanging objects may swing appreciably.
Approximately 1 million people were exposed Friday to weak shaking (magnitude 2-3) in this event, while approximately 12,000 people were exposed to light shaking (magnitude 4), according to the report.
Seismicity in northern Nebraska and southern South Dakota is not uncommon, the USGS reported.
In the past 20 years, three other earthquakes of at least 3.0 magnitude have occurred within 100 kilometers of Friday’s earthquake, including a 4.3 magnitude on Nov. 3, 2002. Similarly, a magnitude 4.3 occurred within 100 kilometers of Friday’s earthquake on Nov. 11, 1982.
These two earthquakes of 4.3 magnitude are the largest documented earthquakes in this region in the past century.
Friday’s earthquake marked at least the second tremors in the region this year. In January, a quake 4.2 miles northwest of Tyndall recorded a magnitude of 3.1.
