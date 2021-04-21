100 Years Ago
Friday, April 22, 1921
• Pier No. 1 and three pairs of pedestals have been completed for the Meridian highway bridge and work has been started on Pier No. 2, which will stand in the river not far from this shore, according to the weekly report submitted by C.P. Moss, resident engineer.
• John A. Conkley, experienced bridge worker, lost a leg on the Champaign battle front in France, but that has made him none the less valuable in his profession. He is working on the Meridian Highway bridge now and the casual observer would never know him as a shell victim. Tip McGlynn, the sand-hog who was blown out of a caisson in the Hudson river, is also on the job here.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 22, 1946
• Bob Johnson, Yankton College’s crack distance star, turned in a 10:02 two-mile at the Iowa Teachers Relays in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon to take second place behind Ray Buker, of Wheaton College, who won the race with a time of 9:36.
• With another summer season almost at hand, Yankton’s perennial swimming pool question has again become a lively topic of discussion. City officials, faced with a problem of rising costs which upset their plan for letting a contract this month, find themselves targets of an increasing barrage of criticism for not moving faster, both on the pool itself and on the landscaping of the park site.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 22, 1971
• Yankton College is presenting its 10th annual Jazz and Folk Festival. This year, the three-day event starts the morning of Friday, April 23, and comes to a climax on Sunday, April 25, with Kris Kristofferson in concert.
• The steering committee for Dakota Days 1971, homecoming at the University of South Dakota, has been appointed by Student Association President Bruce Nolop. The committee, composed of nine subcommittee heads and the 1971 Dakota Days chairman, Bill Peterson, has begun planning next year’s homecoming, with its first concern being selecting of a theme.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 22, 1996
• With 70 years of waiting behind them, local residents didn’t mind spending another hour Saturday celebrating the construction of a new Missouri River bridge linking them with South Dakota. An estimated 300 persons attended the groundbreaking program at the high school.
• The Mount Marty Lancers split a double-header with Huron University Saturday at Riverside Park, taking the first game 10-4 and dropping the second, 7-5, absorbing their first loss in the South Dakota Iowa Conference this season. The Lancers could not mount a rally in the seventh and fell to a still-stellar 15-1 conference mark.
