T-D School Officials Focusing On New Opt-Out

TRIPP — Superintendent Jeremy Hurd says his Tripp-Delmont district is feeling the same financial squeeze as many districts across South Dakota.
As a result, the T-D school board plans to pass an opt-out resolution — allowing it to exceed the state property-tax levy — at its Feb. 14 meeting, Hurd said. The opt-out would allow the district to raise an additional $600,000 annually for five years (2023-27)
The opt-out is necessary to keep running the district, which currently has 160 students in K-12, Hurd said. He points to the pressure coming from changes in the state funding formula, along with the district’s decreasing land valuation and rising expenses.
“The opt-out allows us to continue the financial operations of our school. We have made all the staffing cuts we can make and still provide our students with the best education we can,” he said.
“We have one elementary teacher per grade level and have enough staff in the secondary to meet state graduation requirements for our students.”
Tripp-Delmont currently operates with a $400,000 opt-out expiring this year. If the board doesn’t act, the district won’t have an opt-out in place for 2023.
Without an opt-out, the district faces difficulty meeting general fund expenses such as salaries, benefits and other daily needs, according to the superintendent.
“We may have a few other options to consider,” he said. “But without the opt-out, it would be very challenging for us to continue to have the funding necessary in the general fund to continue our current expenditures without creative solutions.”
Tripp-Delmont is far from alone across the state, Hurd said.
“It is also concerning that almost 50% of school districts in South Dakota have a general fund opt-out,’ he said. “I think there are growing concerns about long-term sustainability for all small school districts.”
Hurd blames Pierre for school woes.
“I think our Legislature feels that, if school districts combine, they could utilize tax resources better,” the superintendent said. “However, closing a school in a small town is a difficult decision for local taxpayers because it will be hard to attract young families and (to) help a town grow population-wise and economically without a school for young parents to send their children to.”
The Tripp-Delmont district has seen a 5% decrease in its valuation the last two years, Hurd said. “This could be due to many factors, but valuations are going down and not up in our school district, which is also hurting our revenue stream,” he said.
Under the new state funding formula, the district will raise less property tax, especially for capital outlay which in turn could be transferred to the general fund for general operations, Hurd said. “The amount we are requesting (for the opt-out) is near the amount lost from this funding change in state statute,” he said.
A smaller capital outlay fund moving forward means less money for major building and other projects, Hurd said. “The district is fortunate to not have any long-term debt or projects to pay for out of the capital outlay fund,” he said.
Taxpayers are raising questions about an increased opt-out, Hurd said.
“I feel our community is feeling frustrated right now with the funding formula and recent changes to capital outlay,” he said. “We would have been able to come forward to our community and ask for a similar opt-out from 2016 had we not had the decrease in that fund. I feel they would have not had a problem continuing the $400,000 opt-out.”
For taxpayers, the overall impact of the $600,000 opt-out will change because of the capital outlay formula for agriculture, Hurd said. A homeowner with a $50,000 home will pay an additional $61.50 per year — or about $5.13 per month — after factoring in the decrease in the Capital Outlay fund, the superintendent said. In the same way, utility and other property for $100,000 will pay $419.30 more per year, or an additional $35 a month.
Tripp-Delmont operates with $1.8 million in its general fund, according to its website. The district employs 23 certified staff, 18 classified staff and three administrators.
T-D school officials note increases in state aid are not in line with rising expenses. In particular, electricity, fuel oil and expenses are increasing each year.
In addition, the Tripp-Delmont school district has the 32nd smallest land area for taxation purposes of the 149 school districts. The relatively small district limits the ability to collect taxes.
At one point, Tripp-Delmont had the 16th smallest enrollment out of 149 districts although the number of students has increased the last two years. The lower enrollment limits state aid, school officials add.
Tripp-Delmont school officials have talked about options, including consolidation with neighboring districts. The emphasis has now changed.
“While the school board and district have had conversations about long-range planning, those conversations have ceased,” Hurd said. “Our focus has been on the current opt-out and continuing school operations.”
Tripp-Delmont has made one major change, no longer sharing a superintendent with Armour. Now, Hurd serves not only as T-D superintendent but also as high school principal and special education director. The district also employs an elementary principal.
“Having two full-time administrators in the school district has been a positive for the staff and school district,” Hurd said. “It has allowed the district to better meet the needs of the staff and students.”
However, the two districts will continue their sports co-op for the foreseeable future, Hurd said. “We are happy to be working together and supporting our Nighthawk student-athletes,” he said.
Tripp-Delmont operates one attendance center in Tripp along with Hutterite colony students. The district’s enrollment has risen during the past two years, with projections it could continue growing based on the projected 178 students of pre-kindergarten through high school.
In recent years, the district went from 207 students in 2010-11 to bottoming out at 125 in 2019-2020.
However, the district encountered an upswing to 143 students last year and then to 161 students during the current school year, both 14% annual increases. The 161 figure was recorded last September.
“We hope the trend will continue. Making enrollment projections is challenging because there are so many factors that can impact enrollment,” he said. “Current estimates would have us around 166 students next year, unless we see growth due to open enrollment or other families moving into the district.”
Enrollments tend to fluctuate, and the latest increases are so new, he noted. As a result, the district has been more conservative in its projections, looking at the five-year average of 142 students.
The Tripp-Delmont district is working to continue that type of growth mode seen in school enrollment, Hurd said. Tripp residents are working to bring affordable housing to town, particularly alternatives for seniors looking for transitional housing.
An opt-out resolution can be referred by petition containing at least 5% of the district’s registered voters, which Hurd estimates at 50 signatures.
“The school board will not have any further meetings at this time,” he said. “If the decision is referred to a vote, we will likely have more meetings to help answer continuing questions our stakeholders have.”
For information, visit the district website at https://www.tridel.k12.sd.us/
