It varies day by day in terms of volume, but the current surge in COVID cases is filling up Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and taking its toll on staff at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Though the sheer numbers of patients are not at the levels that they were during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 surge, there are times when the ICU is predominantly, and others, entirely full of COVID patients, Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), told the Press & Dakotan.
The result: hospital staff is worn out, he said.
“Most of the communities think COVID has passed by. You see very few masks and not much of a discussion (about) this resumption of activities as normal,” Ekeren said. “For our staff, who is taking care of COVID patients every day, they are tired.”
The national shortage of workers has affected health care as well as other industries, and ASHH is still trying to fill some positions, Ekeren said.
“We’ve made some progress, over the last month and a half, in a lot of our entry-level positions, but there’s such a high demand for some of our specialty areas, like registered nurses, especially with ICU experience, surgery techs and respiratory therapists,” he said. “There simply are more openings, even around this region, than there are people to fill those positions.”
Though Avera did lose some workers after deciding to mandate COVID-19 vaccination of all its employees, that has not created a staff shortage, Ekeren said.
“We talked to our employees first and asked them their thoughts on (a vaccine mandate),” he said. “A very strong majority said that the right thing for us to do to protect our patients and our residents is to be vaccinated.”
The belief among employees was that vaccinated medical personnel are less likely to spread COVID to patients or nursing-home residents, and that vaccination helps ensure that the hospital remain available to provide care to individuals in the community, Ekeren said, noting there are established provisions for religious and medical exemptions to the policy.
“We know people who’ve been vaccinated can still test positive for COVID. It’s just much less likely that you’ll end up in the hospital or the ICU,” Ekeren said. “We would encourage people to take the precautions that they feel are necessary for their situation.”
Hospitals follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which include masking, Ekeren said, and he encourages residents to do the same.
During the current COVID surge, the ICU ranges from about half full to full all the time, he said.
“There are times where we might have to say ‘no’ to a potential admission and help that person find admission to another facility,” Ekeren said. “We’ve had a few times where we have had to delay some elective surgical procedures that might take a bed.”
On a weekly basis, hospital staff is making sacrifices in their personal schedule to be available to patients and residents, he said.
“Even if we are full and can’t take admissions, a lot of times, we can still help with the assessment of that patient, do the treatment they may need in the emergency room as part of that assessment and then help them get to whatever level of care facility they need to be at,” Ekeren said. “At the same time, we have heard from some ambulances that, due to the high volume, they may not always be available to transfer patients or to serve their geographic area.”
Also this fall, COVID patients have been in the ICU for longer periods of time, he said.
“Because some of those COVID patients stay for a long time, we’ve had time periods where we did not have an ICU bed available in Yankton and there were not ICU beds available in Sioux Falls or Sioux City, Omaha or Lincoln,” Ekeren said. “Where do you end up when people have car accidents and there isn’t an ICU bed available in literally 100 miles or more?”
Avera has received phone calls from hospitals around the country hoping to transfer patients for whom they cannot find an ICU bed, he said.
“I can also tell you, we have seen younger people, people in their 20s, 30s and 40s having very severe health issues due to COVID,” Ekeren said. “There are some people that clearly have underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk, and there are other people for whom we have not identified underlying conditions.”
Patients without known underlying conditions may still struggle with the COVID virus, may require a lot of care and services, and may have a long haul for recovery, even after they’re discharged from the hospital, he said.
To assist local hospitals in serving their communities, Ekeren made two requests.
First, he asked everyone who can get vaccinated do so. Nationally, 80% of COVID infections are now occurring in unvaccinated individuals.
“If you do get COVID, that lessens the chance of hospital admission, and certainly lessens the chance of having to be in the ICU, so that is a big deal,” he said.
“My second request would be, when you see somebody who works in a health care facility, tell them, ‘Thank you,’ and that they’re appreciated. That that helps an awful lot.”
