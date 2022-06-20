Incidents
• A report was received at 5:10 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 11:28 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:09 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a bicycle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 10:42 a.m. Monday of the theft of a vehicle on Memory Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:13 a.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:08 a.m. Saturday of theft on Acorn Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:18 a.m. Sunday of an assault on Horseshoe Cir.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:48 a.m. Sunday of theft on 300th St. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:53 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Perkins St. in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:10 a.m. Monday of vandalism off of 301st St. near Volin.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
