Flower farms across South Dakota invite you to purchase locally grown bouquets and beautiful cut flowers to brighten up your home, to make a stunning wedding display, or to gift to your loved ones. The S.D. Specialty Producers Association’s (SDSPA) producer directory provides a listing and map for consumers to find a nearby grower.
Cut flower production rapidly developed in Colombia and Ecuador beginning in the mid 1960’s due to the excellent climate conditions and low production costs related to labor and heating, according to N.C. Extension. The rapid increase of imported flowers had a devastating impact on U.S. production. The cut flower industry also heavily relies on the Netherlands, the world’s leading producer.
In the 1990s and early 2000s, retailers and consumers moved away from wanting the standard rose, carnation and chrysanthemum, desiring more interesting blooms and mixed bouquets. This has opened a niched for small local producers to offer flower varieties that are unique, high quality, and fresh and do not need to be shipped.
South Dakota now has several small flower producers selling a broad range of cut flowers directly to consumers through farmers markets, subscriptions, U-pick operations and more. Some cater to specialty florists and retail outlets.
To find a producer near you visit the SDSPA Website for a map of flower farm locations in South Dakota at: https://sdspecialtyproducers.org/producers/flowers-plants/.
