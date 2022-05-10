Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is May 21. Enjoy a Saturday of fishing or state park activities without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska on the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas. Entrance fees for museums at state historical parks and the entrance fee at the Schramm Education Center remain in effect.
Several family-friendly activities are scheduled in state park areas across the state to celebrate Free Fishing and Park Entry Day. Some of them include:
• Ponca State Park — Ponca will host the Bill Morris Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught in age groups. There also will be naturalist programs, macro-invertebrate dipping, fishing lure building class and backyard bass casting.
Visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information. Get more information on parks at OutdoorNebraska.org.
