Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.