Yankton Man Gets Probation In Cedar County Shooting Incident

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Yankton man has received a one-year probation for second-degree false imprisonment when he blocked a road and shot at a vehicle with five occupants.
Ron Galvan III, 46, received the sentence Monday in Cedar County District Court at Hartington. The false imprisonment charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The charges are connected to a July 2021 incident on Cedar County property owned by Daniel Schroeder of rural Crofton, Nebraska, listed as Galvan’s stepfather. Schroeder had allegedly called Galvan to assist with a dispute with the vehicle’s occupants on the Schroeder property.
Authorities allege Galvan fired shots at a gray sports utility vehicle (SUV) after blocking it on Schroeder’s property and preventing it from leaving the premises. The SUV occupants fled the vehicle and ran through a cornfield, according to court documents.
The five occupants are listed as Joseph Huber, 20; Andrew Styles, 30; Matthew Grage, 18; and two minors, A.F., 13, and B.F., 11.
Galvan contends he fired a warning shot into the ground to scare away the people in the SUV, while authorities say they found two bullets in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney prosecuted the case while Norfolk, Nebraska, attorney Luke Henderson served as defense counsel.
At Monday’s proceedings, both sides recommended Galvan receive probation.
Henderson presented letters of support as part of the pre-sentence investigation (PSI). He noted Galvan’s role as a father raising his daughter, his steady employment and his contributions toward Special Olympics and other activities.
“This (firearm shooting) is an unfortunate circumstance that I believe will not be repeated,” the defense attorney said. “This is the most positive PSI that I’ve ever reviewed.”
Galvan offered no additional comments during his sentencing.
District Judge Bryan Meismer noted, before hearing from the attorneys, that he was considering the 12-month probation as it is the standard term for such a case.
Galvan has “limited criminal history” but still must follow the court’s conditions for his probation, which includes random drug testing, Meismer said.
Prior to Monday’s sentencing, Galvan had pleaded no contest to the false imprisonment charge as part of a deal. In exchange for his plea, the state dropped two counts of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Schroeder, 74, also appeared Monday in Cedar County District Court where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aiding and abetting, a Class 2 misdemeanor. He will be sentenced Sept. 26 at Hartington and faces a maximum six months in jail and $1,000 fine.
Cedar County Deputy Sheriff Garrett Zimmer responded to the July 17, 2021, call and provided his account in court records.
Schroeder said he exited his house and the SUV drove at him, but he got out of the way. Galvan said he fired a warning shot toward the ground to scare off the SUV occupants. The SUV got stuck, and then the occupants ran across the cornfield, Schroeder said.
Both Schroeder and Galvan told authorities they didn’t know if the persons in the SUV had weapons.
Authorities searched for the five SUV occupants. A little girl came out of the cornfield, and she identified the others in the vehicle with her.
Grage later told authorities they went to Schroeder’s residence to exchange $300 and two or three catalytic converters for a blue Chrysler. When they got to the residence, they found someone in a pickup blocking the road and shooting at them. Grage said they drove up the hill and got stuck, then got out and ran.
Zimmer next interviewed Huber, with the deputy noting Huber gave the same story as Grage.
Galvan initially faced charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm, a Class 1D felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and committing child abuse intentionally but resulting in no injuries or death, a Class 3A felony.
Galvan would have faced a maximum 50 years imprisonment on the firearms charge. He would have faced up to three years in prison plus 9-18 months of post-release supervision on the terroristic threats and child abuse charges.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.