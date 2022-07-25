Yankton Man Gets Probation In Cedar County Shooting Incident
Chris Ryan/Adobe Stock

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Yankton man has received a one-year probation for second-degree false imprisonment when he blocked a road and shot at a vehicle with five occupants.

Ron Galvan III, 46, received the sentence Monday in Cedar County District Court at Hartington. The false imprisonment charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.