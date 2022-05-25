Rothschadl Touts Extensive Experience For Sheriff’s Post

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of two profiles on the Republican candidates for Yankton County sheriff. The primary election is June 7.
NAME: Michael Rothschadl
FAMILY: My wife, Mari and I have been blessed with a beautiful family and enjoy spending time with our 6 children and 4 grandchildren.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I am proud to be serving my 18th year with the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office. For the past 10 years, I have served under Sheriff James Vlahakis as Chief Deputy Sheriff.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: My law enforcement career began in the military where I served as a Patrolman at the United States Naval Station in Annapolis, Maryland. A promotion soon followed as Command Investigator overseeing and mentoring a team of officers. After my honorable discharge from the United States Navy, my law enforcement career continued as the Sergeant Watch Commander for the Department of Defense at the U.S. Naval Academy. In 1996, I returned to South Dakota, and began working with the Department of Corrections at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. In 1999, I accepted the position of Deputy Sheriff in Yankton County where I held the positions of Sergeant and Investigator. A family move took me to Fort Pierre, where I served with the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office from 2008-2011. I returned to the Yankton Sheriff’s Office to work under Sheriff James Vlahakis as a Lieutenant. In 2012, I was promoted to Chief Deputy, the position I currently hold. I am a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Yankton Elks, Sertoma, Yankton County GOP and the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association.
• Why are you running for sheriff?
To bring my experience and provide public safety and continue to fight crime in our communities. Continue to work with budgetary issues with the least burden on our citizens. Work with other law enforcement agencies and the community for effective communications to best serve and protect our great communities within Yankton County. Continue to provide a secure and cost-efficient jail. Provide active professional law enforcement to unincorporated areas of our county. Be active part of the community to bring real change
• How will the Sheriff’s Office have to evolve with the legalization of medical cannabis and what could recreational marijuana potentially mean?
The change will usher in a new way of policing at least in a short way. It will change the way we do our job. This will mean knowing what the legalization policy is and still enforce the law as it applies to the new rulings. This could cause some concerns on unreliable tests for impaired driving and regulating the usage. I feel this could cause a bigger black market for those that don’t want to pay the taxes on their purchase. I will stay neutral on this if this is voted on and passed. I will respect what the voters have done. But my priority will still be the safety of our citizens and upholding the law.
• How do you feel about the direction of the Sheriff’s Department?
I feel the Sheriff’s Office is always in a positive way. If elected sheriff, I will focus on more training which would help law enforcement responding to situation to be better prepared. I would like to improve our law enforcement presence in our rural communities to better serve and protect our citizens. I feel this would provide better communications between law enforcement and our citizens. I know our citizens are the most important asset to our law enforcement. I’ll work closer and have a better relationship with our other agencies within our community and surrounding states.
• What are some of the issues the department sees on the horizon in the next 5-10 years?
I believe that with growing inflation managing to maintain the highest level of public safety within budget restrictions. I recently met with a few of the county commissioners and was tasked to reduce spending in the 2023 budget along with all other county departments.
Improving the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community. I will be more proactive in assessing our roles when interacting with the public and working with the deputies to maintain a professional and caring attitude. As you know one my main goals is to provide the deputies with body cameras.
Create a more modern and diverse workplace through technology and diversity. It is important that the community feel represented in the Sheriff’s Office.
• Additional thoughts:
As sheriff, I’ll continue to find innovative ways to tackle the problems we face on a day-to-day basis. I’ll take the responsibility of the actions of the Sheriff’s Office very seriously. I believe those in law enforcement share a set of core values that enable them to better serve and protect others and preserve our great way of life. These values include honor, courage, commitment, integrity, resilience, honesty and selflessness. All of these are found in our deputies, jailers and support staff. I want to create an open-door policy for the citizens of Yankton County to bring their concerns directly to me. I want to thank all Yankton County citizens and businesses for the support I’ve received. I would appreciate your vote on June 7.
