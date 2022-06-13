Accidents
• A report was received at 2:45 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on Pine St. The vehicle reportedly hit a tree and left.
• A report was received at 9:27 a.m. Saturday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:41 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 4th St.
• A report was received at 9:27 a.m. Monday of a two-vehicle accident on 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:05 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on 450th Ave. near Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:59 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:37 a.m. Monday of an injury-accident at the intersection of 306th St. and 437th Ave. near Utica.
