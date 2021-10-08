• Josephine Traversie, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for violation of probation.
• Ido Hurre, 33, Egan, Minn., was arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant after indictment.
• Kevin Johnson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lanny Bernston Jr., 46, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Derek Steffen, 26, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Scott Hartranft, 45, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant after indictment.
• Victor Munoz-Valdes, 32, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault.
• Kenneth Ohrazda, 24, Yankton, was arrested Friday for reckless driving, open container in a motor vehicle, reckless discharge of a loaded firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated and driving under the influence.
