By Ron Fowler
Sportsmen Against Hunger
Donations of game meat to families in need through Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH) again included a variety of game this past year. The largest amount of processed game meat came from donated deer but also donated were antelope, elk, Canada geese, pheasants and even walleye. In the past, turkey and bighorn sheep have also been donated.
In terms of numbers of game donated in 2022, there were 455 deer, 1,499 pheasants, 2,466 Canada geese, 2 antelope, 2 elk and 518 walleye. Processing of the deer, antelope and elk by the 25 participating game processors resulted in 13,164 pounds of venison burger, and processing of the Canada geese resulted in 3,030 pounds of goose burger. When adding in the 842 pounds of cleaned pheasants, 356 pounds of cleaned walleye and 630 pounds of game meat from a food drive and from processor unclaimed meat, the grand total was 18,022 pounds of donated game meat. This translates into over 72,000 meals of meat provided to families in need through food pantries associated with Feeding South Dakota.
Not only have a number of different kinds of game been donated but it has come from a variety of sources. The donated deer came from not only hunters but also city deer reduction programs in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base. The Department of Game, Fish and Parks provided salvageable deer from game violation confiscations and depredation control programs. Donated Canada geese were taken by hunters during the August and September Canada goose seasons while pheasants were donated by private shooting preserve hunters and hunters in the Governor’s Pheasant Hunt. Fishermen and fisherwomen in the Governor’s Cup Walleye Tournament donated all of the walleye. Other donated game meat was provided by a game meat food drive in Rapid City and from game processors who provided unclaimed processed meat.
As SAH continues to look for a variety of donated game from a variety of sources, the primary focus of SAH is still to encourage hunters to donate game, especially deer and Canada geese. In cooperation with the Department of Game, Fish and Parks, incentive for hunters to donate harvested antlerless deer and Canada geese is provided by having processing certificates available from SAH game processors for hunters to fill out and give back to the processor to pay for most or all of the processing fee. For any charge above the value of the processing certificate, or for donated bucks and other game, the hunter will need to pay the fee.
With hunting seasons approaching, SAH anticipates another successful year of game donations. The donated game meat is in great demand and much appreciated by food pantries and their clients who depend on the pantries as a source of nutritious game meat.
