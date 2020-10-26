Sanford Health, Intermountain Healthcare Announce Intent To Merge

SIOUX FALLS — Intermountain Healthcare, based in Salt Lake City, and Sanford Health, with health care systems throughout the Midwest, including Vermillion and corporate offices in Sioux Falls, have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership.
“Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation,” said Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, in a Monday morning press release. “This merger enables our organizations to move more quickly to further implement value-based strategies and realize economies of scale. Through coordinated care, increased use of telehealth and digital health services, we will make healthcare more affordable for our communities.”
“For more than two decades, we’ve been focused on good growth, with the goal of driving innovation and bringing more affordable and accessible healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “Today we’re marking another major milestone in our long history of working to change the course of healthcare across the globe. By coming together with Intermountain Healthcare, we will improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve and strengthen our impact in healthcare delivery and value.”
The two men appeared together in a Monday morning press conference.
Look for details from that event in this developing story.
