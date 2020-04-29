100 Years Ago
Friday, April 30, 1920
• Monday morning will see the opening of a new bank in Yankton, the newly constructed Farmers and Merchants State Bank at the corner of Third and Walnut.
• With the sun coming out and drying up the rain, it was planned to have the home track meet at the College this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 30, 1945
• It was the worst fire Yankton has had since the plant of the Cottonwood Package Co. burned on Nov. 19, 1943. The Booth Cleaners establishment at 216 West Third street burned with all contents at 6 a.m. Sunday.
• Della Beth Thompson, Vermillion, will go to New York to compete in the national contest for young artists after having won the regional event, sponsored here Sunday by the National Federation of Music Clubs.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 30, 1970
• Marcia Gorseth, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Gorseth of Viborg, was crowned Miss Southern State College Wednesday night after the annual SSC preliminary to Miss South Dakota and Miss America titles.
• At a special meeting Wednesday night, the Yankton Board of Education opened bids and awarded contracts for the purchase of nine school busses. The purchase will be four 54-passenger buses, four 60-passenger buses and one “activity” bus which will carry 42 riders and equipment.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 30, 1995
• No paper
