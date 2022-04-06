100 Years Ago
Friday, April 7, 1922
• Lars Sylliaasen, whose health has been bad for several years, died at the home of his nephew, Sig Simonson, northwest of here, Wednesday morning. His full brother, Andrew Simonson, lives here and deceased formerly living in town. Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock from the Simonson Farm and also from Vangen Church here, with Rev. Smeby officiating.
• The Milwaukee railway is a pretty good railway in the opinion of the little daughter of Mr. & Mrs. P.S. Gurney, who live near it in the western outskirts of the city. She wanted a dog, this little miss. Papa didn’t want to have one around. The situation seemed hopeless, but the little girl didn’t lose hope. She lettered a sign, in childish hand, on a piece of board “Wanted, a Pup” and placed it in a conspicuous position near the track and waited. A day or two later a Milwaukee freight train stopped near the Gurney place, which wasn’t customary. A trainman scrambled off, walked over to the Gurneys and presented the little girl with a dog. Now she’s happy and dad is resigned.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 7, 1947
• Telephone service in Yankton and surrounding communities went on uninterrupted today insofar as local service was concerned, but only emergency long distance calls and rural service was being handled by the skeleton staff on duty at the Yankton office of the Northwestern Bell Telephone company, as the cross country telephone strike went into effect at 6 a.m. today.
• Deputy Sheriff Walt Halverson of Clay county spent a lonely night on a Missouri river sandbar after a fin had been sheared from the motor of his combination motor-rowboat on a trial run yesterday afternoon.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 7, 1972
• Alvin Lane, a farmer in the Utica vicinity, announced this morning that he will seek nomination for Yankton County commissioner on the Republican ticket in the Primary Election on June 6. Lane is the father of two grown sons.
• Les Helgeland, editor of the Yankton Press & Dakotan and chairman of the South Dakota Bicentennial Commission, will be the main speaker at a luncheon here Friday which will open for the Fourth Annual Dakota History Conference being held at the Dakota State College campus. Helgeland’s speech will be on the subject “Bicentennial: Everywhere South Dakota.”
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 7, 1997
• Up With People did more than perform two stage shows for Yankton audiences over the weekend. The musical group also performed several hours of service to the community while in town. With the recent fire at Yankton’s Sacred Heart Monastery, UWP decided this was where their help was needed most. Since the sisters had already moved back into the monastery, UWP helped clean at Bishop Marty Chapel.
• The S.D. High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame will induct three new members at its annual SDHSCA meeting in Sioux Falls this summer. This includes Yankton’s successful golf coach Norm West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.