With 2021 winding down and adverse construction weather on the horizon, the Yankton County Commission is looking forward to next year’s road work.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board heard from Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek about the potential of profile milling eight miles of Walshtown Road (444th Ave.).
“On Monday, we had Loiseau Construction come down (for a project),” he said. “We got into a discussion about profile milling Walshtown Road where we ended asphalt this year to Old (Highway) 50.”
He said the process is likely to have some benefits.
“Long term, we’ll get a better ride out of it,” he said. “By doing this profile milling, we’ll use less asphalt because we’re not correcting as much. Is this going to make paving cheaper? Probably not.”
Sedlacek said the profile milling at one inch would be around $43,000 while an inch and a half would be $64,000 for the eight-mile stretch. He recommended the one-inch milling option.
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest said that Walshtown Road is a good place to test the method.
“It’s got a lot of depth in old asphalt anyway,” she said. “If it only had two inches of asphalt right now, it would be a problem. This road is a good candidate for trying this process. “
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he was happy to see the Highway Department thinking outside the box.
“We appreciate you looking into these different ideas,” he said. “We don’t know unless we try it.”
No decisions were made on whether or not to go forward with profile milling the stretch of road during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s something that I’ll probably be bringing back to you guys in the early spring,” Sedlacek said. “I do feel it would help our process of paving go a lot faster. We’d go through less material and we would end up with a better end product.”
Tuesday’s meeting also saw the commission move forward on another project that’s slated for 2022.
The board unanimously voted to advertise for bids on the Highway 52 bike path asphalt overlay and its approaches between West City Limits Road and Chalkstone Road.
“The asphalt itself, the due dates I have specified are June 30,” Sedlacek said. “The concrete approaches would be done after that.”
Bids must be received by 11 a.m. Dec. 2.
Agenda items regarding a planned unit development second reading and an executive session on poor relief were removed at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved renewals of liquor licenses in the county;
• Approved a session of HR training;
• Held discussions on IT services and insurance quotes;
• Approved surplusing of CPR mannequins.
