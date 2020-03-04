May the road rise up to meet you as Just Cuz’ and Dixie will be crooning Celtic classics at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the AME Allen Chapel, 508 Cedar St. Michael Schumacher; his cousin, Nancy Dyson; and Dixie Church will bring you your favorite Irish tunes while you enjoy coffee, cookies and bars.
Every dollar raised through the free-will donation will go the River City Domestic Violence Center, which will have representatives on hand to present at intermission.
