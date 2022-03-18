Area Races Beginning To Take Shape

With a March 29 filing deadline for primary election candidates, area races are developing for South Dakota legislative districts and counties.
Contested primary races will be decided on the June ballot, while others advance to the November election. In addition, independent candidates can file until April 26 and go directly to the general election.
Legislative redistricting has created numerous changes for candidates and the constituents they would represent. In southeast South Dakota, a number of incumbents now reside in different districts and, along with their challengers, may need to make themselves familiar to voters.
In some cases, current legislators now face each other in a new district. In other situations, a former lawmaker has stepped forward seeking a return to Pierre. Term limits also play a role for incumbents who cannot run for another term in their current chamber.
District 18, which formerly consisted of only Yankton County, now includes a portion of northwestern Clay County. The candidates so far include three Republicans: Jean Hunhoff of Yankton for Senate and Mike Stevens of Yankton and Julie Auch of Lesterville for House.
Hunhoff and Stevens are seeking re-election to their current District 18 seats. Democrat Ryan Cwach of Yankton also serves in the House but is not currently listed as a candidate for re-election.
In South Dakota, each legislative district is represented by one Senate and two House seats.
In Yankton County, a GOP primary for sheriff is guaranteed as Mike Rothschadl and Preston Crissey, both of Yankton, have filed for the spot. The current sheriff, Jim Vlahakis, is retiring from office.
Other Yankton County candidates have filed for the following offices: Auditor, Republican Patty Hojem of Yankton; Register of Deeds, Republican Brian Hunhoff of Yankton; and County Commission (At Large), Republicans Dan Klimisch of Utica and Bruce Jensen and John Marquardt, both of Yankton.
Hojem and Hunhoff are incumbents. The three current commissioners up for election are Klimisch, Joe Healy and Cheri Loest.
The following is a rundown of area legislative filings as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
DISTRICT 16 — State Senator: Republicans Jim Bolin of Canton and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley. State Representatives: Republicans Karla Lems and Kevin Jensen, both of Canton, and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville.
DISTRICT 17 — State Senator: Republican Sydney Davis of Burbank. State Representatives: Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes.
DISTRICT 19 — State Senator: Republican Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland. State Representatives: Republicans Caleb Finck of Tripp, Drew Peterson of Salem and Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria.
DISTRICT 21 — State Senator: Republican Erin Tobin of Winner. State Representatives: Republicans Marty Overweg of Corsica and Rocky Blare of Ideal.
The following is a list of area county candidates as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
BON HOMME — Auditor, Republican Tammy Brunken of Springfield; Sheriff, Republican Mark Maggs of Springfield; Register of Deeds, Independent Sandra Frasier-Shaffer of Tyndall; County Commission, District 1, Democrat Dennis Hovorka of rural Tyndall; District 3, Republican Duane Bachmann of Tyndall and District 5, Republican Brett Jay Romkema of Springfield.
CHARLES MIX — Auditor, Republican Jason Gant of Geddes; Treasurer, Republican Michelle Wentland of Lake Andes; Sheriff, Republican Randy Thaler of Lake Andes; Register of Deeds, Republican Julie Slaba-Pavel of Geddes.
CLAY — Auditor, Democrat Carri Crum of Vermillion; Sheriff, Republican Andy Howe of Wakonda; Register of Deeds, Democrat Lisa Terwilliger of Vermillion; County Commission (At Large), Democrat Constance Moore Nelsen and Republican David Thiesse, both of Vermillion.
DOUGLAS — Auditor, Republican Phyllis Barker of Armour; Sheriff, Republicans Dustin Palmquist of Harrison and Shane Niewenhuis of Corsica; Register of Deeds, Republican Kim Huebner of Armour; County Commission, District 1, Republican Marlin Maas of Corsica.
HUTCHINSON — Auditor, Republican Diane Murtha of Kaylor; Sheriff, Republicans Barron V. Nankivel and Maurice Waltner, both of Freeman; Register of Deeds, Republican Julie Herrboldt of Menno; County Commission, District 1, Republican Curtis Ulmer of Menno; District 3, Republican Michael Wolf of Parkston; District 5, Republican Larry Mehlhaff of Kaylor.
TURNER — Sheriff, Republican Steven Luke of Parker; Register of Deeds, Democrat Amanda Rand of Parker; County Commission, District 1, Republican Jared Hybertson of Centerville; District 3, Republican Mark Kaufman of Marion.
UNION — Auditor, Democrat Jackie Sieverding of Jefferson; Sheriff, Republican Dan Limoges of Elk Point; Register of Deeds, Republican Katie Winquist of Alcester; County Commissioner — District 1, Republican Thomas Kimmel of Dakota Dunes; District 3, Republican Richard Headid of McCook Lake; District 5, Republican Milton Ustad of Beresford.
In addition, voters will decide judgeships in the First Circuit, which consists of the southeast quarter of South Dakota. Those filing so far include Chris Giles, Cheryle Gering, Patrick Smith and Tami Bern. Home addresses are not listed for the candidates.
Also on the ballot are openings for the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) board of directors. Current candidates are District 1, Mike Wiese of Aberdeen; District 3, Randy Stanley of Groton; District 7, Carol Millan of Mitchell.
