100 Years Ago
Friday, March 31, 1922
• The national strike of coal miners which is scheduled to begin at midnight should cause little worry so far as Yankton is concerned, unless it is prolonged considerably beyond the 60 or 90 day period set for its duration, according to local dealers and large coal consumers here. Since last fall they have seen this strike coming and have had a chance to prepare for it.
• Five or six new modern rural school buildings will be erected in Yankton County this year, according to reports which have come in to County Superintendent Miss Mabel Holtan, who has just received several sets of plans and specifications for such buildings from the state department of public instruction.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 31, 1947
• U.S. Senator Chan Gurney informed the Press and Dakotan this morning that immediate action to get boxcars into Wagner to remove thousands of bushels of corn threatened by a possible Missouri river flood has been promised by Norris Harstad, vice president and general manager of the Milwaukee Railroad, at Chicago. Telegrams from the Wagner Chamber of Commerce and elevator people indicate that the Missouri river is approaching flood stage at Wagner.
• The famous piano duo team of Whittemore & Lowe will appear at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion on April 17, according to an announcement made by J.T. Brick, student personnel director at the University. Arthur “Bucky” Whittemore, a graduate of the University and a former Vermillion resident, will return to his alma mater with his partner Jack Lowe to play a benefit concert.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 31, 1972
• Police, fire, ambulance, sheriff or other emergency aid in Yankton is available now by dialing 911. Only these three digits are necessary to summon emergency help.
• For the second consecutive year Lu Holwerda, wife of YC athletic director Jim Holwerda, is heading the Yankton Special Olympics Club on the Yankton College campus. In the club this year are fourteen Yankton area special education youth, and assisting Mrs. Holwerda are 18 Yankton College students.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 31, 1997
• Yankton Volunteer Firefighters responded to a grass fire located in the Lake Area west of Yankton Sunday. The fire also spread into some wooded areas, igniting a hollowed tree. Firefighters sprayed down the tree to cool the embers before cutting it down with a chainsaw.
• Each year, South Dakota Native American youth have a unique opportunity to come together and learn about their traditions and culture and how these things can be applied in today’s world. From April 6-8, Indian young people from all over the state, including a group from Vermillion, will be attending the Youth 2000 Conference at the Ramkota Inn in Pierre.
