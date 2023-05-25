BROOKINGS — Every year, a committee of students in the South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (CAFES) is tasked with selecting an outstanding teacher they feel has gone above and beyond in their role as an educator. Students and clubs within the college have the opportunity to nominate a CAFES teacher to receive the title of CAFES Teacher of the Year.

This year’s recipient is Dr. Robert Thaler, Distinguished Professor and interim head of the Department of Animal Science. This will be Thaler’s third time being recognized as Teacher of the Year, as he was given the honor in 2000 and again in 2006.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.