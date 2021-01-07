“Winds of Change” is the first solo exhibit for Avon artist Johnny Swatek. The artwork combines a variety of media including pastel and acrylic. The exhibit is on display Jan.11 through Feb. 19. A special reception honoring the artist will take place on Friday, Feb. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Space for the reception is limited and available on request. The reception will be streamed live on Facebook.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.