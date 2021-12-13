Friday’s snowstorm set a couple of records for Yankton.
According to the official weather observation station at WNAX, Yankton received 6 inches of snow, snapping the old Dec. 10 record of 3.5 inches recorded in 2009. Also, the city received .41 of moisture, which topped the old record of .24 established in 1909.
The forecast calls for warming conditions into Wednesday, with a chance of rain or even thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures and mostly clear skies, along with cooler temperatures, will return headed toward the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.