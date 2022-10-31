Yankton’s Contact Center will offer its annual Holiday Food & Fruit Basket event during the holidays.
Any family or individuals wishing to participate in the Contact Center’s Holiday Food & Fruit Baskets may do so by coming down to the Contact Center starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. The center is located in the basement of the County Government Building at 321 W. Third Street in Yankton’s Meridian District.
